ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|16-May-22
|65,000
|€513.7913
|€33,396,434.50
|17-May-22
|31,939
|€526.0643
|€16,801,967.68
|18-May-22
|40,000
|€522.7087
|€20,908,348.00
|19-May-22
|23,937
|€499.9628
|€11,967,609.54
|20-May-22
|36,654
|€508.4832
|€18,637,943.21
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771