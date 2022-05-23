SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp), (OTC PINK:IJJP) IJJCorp Shareholder IJJ Corporation updates on the NFT Application deployment, new WebApp development projects, and filing requirements.

Montech Studio is announcing the launch of Angel Anya's first NFT collection, highlighted by her "HIGH ALTITUDE" single. She dives into the world of NFTs to further share her flair for music, fashion, and style. The collection was made available on May 16, 2022, to her fan base and the music industry.

Next, IJJ Corporation approved the additional edits for eCETP's video guides on May 19, 2022. In addition, we completed the first round of email drafts to introduce eCETP to key influencers, including a one-page brochure, on May 17, 2022. Introduction to target markets kickoff date is May 24, 2022.

Montech Studio has over 27 Intellectual Properties ready for white labeling, modifications, and customized for various use cases.

The following new projects take advantage of the IP inventory:

Banking Credit Card service for Fiat with Cryptocurrencies exchanging as an additional service has a green light. We reviewed a draft concept document on May 19, 2022. Montech Studio has also developed and deployed a full-service payment processing service application for a customer, Intellectual Property, that integrates various bank processor services. The selection of open-source code for credit card processors is currently under review. The Banking services will be available to eCETP WebApp. In addition, its debit card processor will increase profitability and place IJJ Corporation in the financial service marketplace. The primary target markets are USA Federal, Department of Defense, and state government, the second-largest debit card processor. One crucial requirement to conduct business as a government contractor is to acquire a GSA Schedule's General Service Administration Pricing Schedule. The proposal documents are under development with the plan submittal date of June 13, 2022. Lastly, a project requires a few more meetings to tokenize three existing patients' Alzheimer's Intellectual Property. The introduction meeting on May 16, 2022, revealed the development effort's magnitude as possibly the first tokenization of Alzheimer's treatment exchanged with tokens. On May 18, 2022, the client submitted their Asset-Backed (2ABU) plan as a Creation, implantation, and distribution Monetization document for review. The next follow-up meeting is before May 27, 2022.

UPDATE: The Definitive Acquisition Agreement (DAA) fulfilments:

Filing a 13D (amended) for acquiring 1% or more of any class of stock is on hold; until further notice by legal.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers.

In addition, we will resume posting on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

Follow IJJCorp on Twitter and LinkedIn at the following social media addresses:

https://twitter.com/IJJCorp and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ijj-corporation.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," and "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced details, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: IJJ Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702268/IJJ-Corporation-Updates-On-The-NFT-Application-Deployment-New-WebApp-Development-Projects-And-Filing-Requirements



