Ingevity publishes 2021 sustainability report highlighting company's renewable heritage and advancements in environmental, social and governance initiatives

Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) today published its 2021 sustainability report highlighting advancements in the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, long-term vision for operating sustainably and ongoing commitment to delivering renewably sourced and biodegradable products that assist customers and end users with reducing ecological impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005216/en/

Ingevity's 2021 Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ingevity has been living and breathing sustainability for 100 years,” said president and CEO, John Fortson. “It’s born of our renewable raw material heritage and exemplified in our environmental stewardship and will continue to serve as a competitive advantage propelling future growth as an innovation-driven solutions provider.”

The report provides information on 2021 activity, focusing on key sustainability drivers for long-term value creation for customers, employees and investors. Additional features in this report include:

Highlight on ESG certifications for Ingevity products addressing global pollution issues, including the OK Biodegradable MARINE certification for Capa® thermoplastics

Advancement to top-quartile rating from third-party ESG assessment

Ingevity’s energy policy and membership in the United Nations Global Compact

Report on diversity, equity and inclusion programs embedded within the company and in outreach efforts

“We believe deeply in safeguarding the health of our planet for future generations,” said Fortson. “By creating solutions that purify, protect and enhance the lives of our employees, customers and communities, we’re protecting our environment and taking an active role in advancing important global sustainability goals to improve our world.”

Ingevity’s 2021 report is governed by its material issues, stakeholder interests, business priorities and the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standards, core option, and is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for chemicals. Ingevity self-certifies the information contained in the index and data appendix is as accurate and inclusive as possible as reflected by the management systems that were in place prior to January 1, 2022. The report and further information on the company’s sustainability initiative can be found here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information visit ingevity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005216/en/