Xerox named a Leader in Quocirca's Cloud Print Services 2022 Landscape Report

Xerox, a global workplace technology company, has been named a leader in Quocirca’s 2022 Cloud Print Services Landscape report. Xerox achieved its leadership position over all competitors in the industry in both strategic vision and depth of service offerings.

“Xerox is on a cloud-first development path. We architect our solutions to be multi-tenant, native cloud applications rather than simply moving an on-premise server application to Azure, AWS or Google private cloud,” said Elizabeth Fox, vice president, Managed Print Services at Xerox. “This gives our customers scalable and resilient solutions to support their distributed workforce in an always-on work environment.”

Xerox is commended for its clients’ support of zero-trust initiatives through its end-to-end security and cloud connectivity. According to Quocirca, “[c]loud-native applications are ideal for the distributed workflow because they have low to no footprint (no VPN), can be sold in a true SaaS commercial model where customers pay for only what they use, are scalable to enable organizations to grow and expand, are IT touchless with no software upgrades or security patches to manage, enable zero trust security and deliver globally consistent reporting and analytics.”

The company’s cloud-hosted MPS Advanced Analytics dashboard also received praise from Quocirca. According to the report, “Xerox has created a new dashboard for overall reporting. The MPS Advanced Analytics dashboard is a step-change in its analytics toolset strategy…By consolidating information into one cloud-hosted dashboard, Xerox is providing even greater insight and value to customers.”

