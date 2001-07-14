NI Launches DataStudio Software to Break Down Silos, From Design to Test

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the launch of DataStudio. This new design-to-test analytics software provides the foundation for modern, secure and scalable engineering data infrastructure and applications,accelerating the pace of wireless, semiconductor and electronics innovation.

Consistent with the need to fast-track product development, DataStudio software bridges critical data across the semiconductor design and test workflow. DataStudio Specification Compliance Manager (SCM), the first application in the DataStudio family, manages device specifications, connects to measurement data sources and automatically generates compliance reports. DataStudio SCM provides a comprehensive view of the device’s conformance to target specifications, enabling better decision making and reporting, and leverages data often lost across design, validation and production test silos. By laying the groundwork with comprehensive data infrastructure, engineers gain clear and actionable insights to improve productivity and reduce the manual effort required during chip development.

In addition, NI is launching the DataStudio Bench Data Connector (BDC) validation bench test library. The BDC library provides a standardized way to store validation data that is automatically compatible with the DataStudio SCM, making it easy to import bench measurement data into the compliance reporting software.

“The last several decades have focused on design and test automation, which generates a large volume of data. Our customers want to leverage this data to enable better project visibility and decision making,” said Ritu Favre, vice president and general manager of the Semiconductor and Electronics Business Unit at NI. “We’re at a tipping point. The volume of data and the pressure to use that data is immense, and our customers are looking for solutions to work across the whole flow now.”

“With simulators today, it’s difficult to tell where the problem lies with semiconductor prototypes if they are not meeting all the specifications. Is it a particular part that’s defective? Was it something in the manufacturing process that didn’t go right? Is it a fundamental flaw in the design?” Ritu explained. “To debug that, engineers must work against these different silos, using different tools from different vendors with different data sets. We’re breaking down those barriers.”

DataStudio takes a modern, software-connected approach to design and test data with engineers’ needs at the center. Available in both on-premise and in-the-cloud deployment, this latest product from NI will help accelerate workflow modernization, from product definition to verification, validation and production test, coupling NI’s rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities to support engineers who are rapidly creating what’s next.

