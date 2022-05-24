Grid Dynamics Analytics Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Grid Dynamics To Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability, and Agility of Azure To Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today the availability of its Customer 360 analytics platform for Microsoft Azure: 3-Month Implementation in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Grid Dynamics customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure with streamlined deployment and management.

Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. A Microsoft gold partner, Grid Dynamics, bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies.

Through Grid Dynamics blueprints and free workshops for Customer 360 analytics platforms on Microsoft Azure, companies will learn how to more quickly and efficiently manage and process the large volumes of data being generated across the organization to gain valuable business and customer insights.

When building Customer 360 platforms, companies experience an array of significant challenges, including customer data consolidation and management, data quality control, and advanced analytics, to name a few. Grid Dynamics' blueprints for Customer 360 analytics platforms on Microsoft Azure give companies an understanding of how to automate data pipelines, improve customer data management and migration efficiencies, reduce overhead, improve data quality, and deliver much-needed business insights. These improvements can lead to more accessible access to information and insights, faster decision-making, and greater agility as new data sources and streams become available to enhance the value of analytics.

"Companies in every industry recognize the need to undergo Digital Transformation, yet they are still bogged down by manual processes and an overwhelming amount of data to be ingested and analyzed," said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President of Strategic Business Development, Grid Dynamics. "As enterprises accelerate their digitization and application modernization efforts, migrating data to a platform like Microsoft Azure has become critical. Grid Dynamics specializes in agile development, data migration, and infrastructure modernization. Our new blueprinting sessions combine our breadth of experience and deep technical expertise to deliver much-needed instruction about pipeline automation to gain business insights and drive faster time to value for our customers."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Grid Dynamics' solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Minimizing the Overhead of Manual Pipeline Management through Automation

Grid Dynamics' blueprints for Customer 360 analytics platforms on Microsoft Azure help companies define their customer data strategy and realize key capabilities such as customer data management and customer analytics.

The blueprints also provide detailed guidance and best practices for building the data processing capabilities in Azure. Attendees of the free blueprinting sessions will learn how to design pipeline orchestration, data quality control, and data governance services for large organizations. As part of the blueprinting sessions, Grid Dynamics experts will teach attendees how to establish corporate Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes for data pipelines, including Infrastructure as Code (IaC), automated versioning, and artifact signing. The blueprinting sessions are beneficial to companies that need to establish or modernize Customer 360 capabilities, create or improve customer analytics platforms, or standardize customer data management across the organization.

In addition to the blueprints for Customer 360 analytics platforms on Microsoft Azure, Grid Dynamics offers customers opportunities for custom workflow plans, best practices, and how-to guides based on the company's specific needs.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics' blueprints for Customer 360 analytics platforms on Microsoft Azure, visit the page for Customer 360 analytics platform for Microsoft Azure: 3-Month Implementation in the Azure Marketplace.

