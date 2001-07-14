SAIC Selected for $390 Million Task Order to Provide Systems Engineering and Integration Services To U.S. Space Force

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $390 million task order by the General Services Administration on behalf of U.S. Space Force/Space Systems Command to continue providing systems engineering and integration services to help modernize the nation’s Global Positioning Systems (GPS) program.

“As the U.S. Space Force completes the modernization of the GPS Programs of Record, SAIC helps ensure success for the benefit of both the civil and military user communities,”saidMichael+LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space Sector. “This award allows SAIC to continue our role as an integrator of critical capability to space missions.”

Under the task order, SAIC will support the Space Systems Command’s GPS programs of record, as well as its Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) enterprise – a system-of-systems that contains space vehicles, ground infrastructure and all GPS military user equipment. SAIC will also support future PNT planning.

The PNT enterprise represents a critical component of the U.S. critical infrastructure, supporting the civil, military and commercial uses on which all Americans rely for their work and leisure activities.

In support of these programs, SAIC will develop operational and capabilities-based requirements; provide planning and architecture development; establish system engineering processes; leverage digital engineering innovations; plan and execute enterprise, integrated system and cybersecurity test, evaluation and verification; develop enterprise schedules for system and capability delivery; and support currently fielded GPS systems as well as the transition to future GPS systems.

The task order, awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) government-wide multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, includes a base period of 10 months followed by six one-year option periods and a final six-month option period.

For more information on the SAIC space solutions, visit www.saic.com%2Fwho-we-serve%2Fspace.

