Plex Systems Positioned as a Major Player in 2022 IDC MarketScape Reports for SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing and Operational ERP

Plex+Systems%2C a Rockwell Automation company and a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, has been named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+SaaS+and+Cloud-Enabled+Manufacturing+ERP+Applications+2022+Vendor+Assessment (Doc #US49047922, May 2022) and the IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+SaaS+and+Cloud-Enabled+Operational+ERP+Applications+2022+Vendor+Assessment (Doc #US46733721, May 2022).

“Plex is honored to be named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape reports,” said Nathan Pieri, Chief Product Officer and VP, Applications, Rockwell Automation. “Our placement and the testimonials highlight our commitment to exceeding expectations and delivering value to our customers. The IDC MarketScape recognizes our history in manufacturing and expertise in digital transformation – both of which are the foundation for us to empower the world’s manufacturers to deliver market-leading products with smart manufacturing.”

The two IDC MarketScapes noted Plex’s strengths for the level of value delivered and its connectivity and integration capabilities. Plex’s industry expertise and breadth of capabilities in a single system was recognized within the IDC MarketScape for Operational ERP. Plex’s cloud-based ERP uniquely includes its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to form a complete manufacturing solution.

"Manufacturers have encountered many challenges in their efforts to become more resilient, but one of the most cited issues is outdated/legacy systems. While the shift to cloud has been slower than other industries, manufacturers have clearly realized the importance of modernizing their ERP software," stated Reid Paquin, research director, IDC Manufacturing Insights' IT Priorities and Strategies (ITP&S). "Selecting the best vendor for your requirements is a challenging task, but one essential to long-term success."

Both IDC MarketScapes identify and discuss the most important criteria for organizations to consider when evaluating and selecting an ERP system, mapping company placement based on their capabilities and strategies.

In September 2021, Plex was acquired by Rockwell+Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, to expand its industrial cloud software offerings.

Learn more about Plex’s position as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScapes here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Plex Systems

Plex+Systems%2C+Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility. To learn more, visit www.plex.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc, (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

