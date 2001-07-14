NI Announces Lineup of Software-Connected Products That Enable Industries to Engineer Ambitiously™

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) is showcasing its next generation of products and solutions designed to help businesses reach new levels of performance this week at NI Connect Austin—the company’s first in-person event since 2019.

During the two-day conference, NI demonstrated how its software-connected approach ties together test data, analytics and automation to help companies shorten their time to market and build better products. To underscore the benefits of this approach, engineers and industry leaders explained how the data they’ve collected and analyzed has improved their processes and enabled them to build safer, more reliable products faster.

“Software and automation have always been at the core of what we do at NI,” said NI CEO Eric Starkloff. “For decades, we have been helping engineers use software-connected systems to adapt to changing needs and collect and analyze their test and measurement data. As industries and technologies evolve, we have elevated the role of test to a holistic, forward-looking process that optimizes product performance.”

As part of NI Connect, NI shared its latest product updates and innovations designed to help engineers and enterprises save time, reduce costs and gain data insights to help them innovate and ultimately get to market faster. Read on to learn about NI’s latest product announcements and solutions and explore how data, analytics and automation help leading organizations rethink the value of test.

The BTS is designed to help Tier 1 suppliers and automakers adapt to the complexity and scale of EV battery testing through enhanced customization, automation and connection of data across the entire battery test workflow to ensure performance and accelerate time to market.

DataStudio is NI’s new design-to-test analytics software that provides the foundation for modern, secure and scalable engineering data infrastructure and applications, accelerating the pace of wireless, semiconductor and electronics innovation. DataStudio Specification Compliance Manager (SCM), the first application in the DataStudio family, manages device specifications, connects to measurement data sources and automatically generates compliance reports. By laying the groundwork with comprehensive data infrastructure, engineers gain clear and actionable insights to improve productivity and reduce the manual effort required during chip development.

The new PXI VST RTG system unlocks closed-loop, low-latency, real-time radar test capabilities, helping engineers identify and isolate issues before costly open-air range tests, increasing user confidence in radar system performance with accurately calibrated radio frequency (RF) test capability.

ActiveUptime is NI’s maintenance-as-a-service solution for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance of test equipment and test facilities. This turnkey solution is tailored to the user’s environment and provides the information needed to proactively monitor system health and prevent critical test equipment from failing. As part of the ongoing service, a dedicated technician from NI’s maintenance team will remotely monitor system health, provide support and adapt the solution based on the customer’s needs. This solution advances the user’s capabilities to proactively predict outages before they happen.

TestScale software is NI’s new platform designed for low test coverage stations targeting a lower price point and optimized for high-volume electronics test. TestScale delivers a new option for test engineers and systems integrators, enabling them to meet test coverage, simplify development and ease sustaining for electrical functional test of PCBAs and devices.

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From design and validation to manufacturing production, we provide software-connected systems leveraging data through all aspects of the development life cycle, enabling engineers and enterprises to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

