Dr. Panos Kosmas to Deliver Keynote Lecture on New Medical Technology for Stroke Detection

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT),(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Dr. Panos Kosmas, VP Biomedical Engineering, will give a keynote lecture on Microwave Imaging for Medical Diagnostics on Thursday, May 26th, as part of the 8th International Conference on Antennas and Electromagnetic Systems (AES 2022) held in Marrakesh, Morocco. As part of his lecture, Dr. Kosmas will provide an overview of his team's R&D towards developing a portable, cost effective and safe radio-wave imaging scanner, which can be used in ambulances for detecting strokes, or bedside in the hospital to monitor stroke evolution and recovery.

According to the World Stroke Organization, stroke remains the second-leading cause of death and the third-leading cause of death and disability combined in the world. The estimated global cost of stroke is over U.S. $721 billion affecting more than 100 million people.

Point of care diagnostics and remote monitoring crucially depend on data accuracy and reliability. META has developed a metamaterial technology platform to measure physiological signals with superior accuracy, specificity, and sensitivity. META's technology leverages metamaterials to bend light in non-ordinary ways. When a metamaterial film is placed on the skin, the signal can penetrate the tissue, improving sensing accuracy. Under normal circumstances, a signal is reflected, and little energy penetrates the tissue, hindering sensing accuracy.

"The application of metamaterials in medical imaging has the potential for rapid clinical adoption, providing higher image resolution, faster scans and without using ionizing radiation. Our technology leads to the development of improved diagnostic tools," said George Palikaras, President & CEO. "META has demonstrated and published the effectiveness of metamaterial technology in both imaging and sensing applications. I am personally excited about how this technology will make a difference in people's lives."

The research is the result of a collaboration between King's College London, where Dr. Kosmas previously held a full-time academic position, and META, where he is now employed full-time leading the effort to commercialize this research. Development of the portable scanner benefits from META's patented, "see-through-skin" metamaterial technology, which is a key enabler for detecting stroke more accurately. META's approach has been presented in a series of peer-reviewed papers and has recently been granted a U.S. patent (US 11,246,502 B2). The system is currently being developed further in META's new European R&D and Sales Headquarters in Athens, Greece.

"Timely differential diagnosis of stroke is critical, since the window for treatment to mitigate lasting damage is short," said Dr. Kosmas. "With our planned, portable system, medication to treat an ischemic stroke by dissolving blood clots could be administered while the patient is still on the ambulance, and in the case of a hemorrhagic stroke, preparation for surgical intervention could begin before the patient arrives at the hospital, saving critical time in a life and death situation, or what healthcare professionals call the golden hour."

The radio wave tomography system described in META's U.S. patent covers a broad range of potential applications, including breast imaging for cancer, brain imaging for clots, bleeding and other abnormalities, and post trauma diagnosis of internal bleeding and/or broken bones. Radio wave tomography depends on optimized evaluation algorithms, big data, and powerful computers. The technique was not adequately developed until recently, as the cost of hardware has declined, and sufficient computing power has become available.

