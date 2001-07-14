dynaCERT Equips Open Pit Mines With Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT has sold seven (7) of its HydraGEN™ Technology Units (HG1R, 4C and 6C units) which are to be installed in Peru, Argentina and Brazil.

H2 Tek, dynaCERT’s dealer, focuses on equipping mining companies throughout the globe with dynaCERT’s proprietary patented HydraGEN™ Technology. In conjunction with its partners, H2 Tek has indicated to dynaCERT that the Company’s proprietary 4C and 6C HydraGEN™ Units are very desired by several world class open-pit mining operations in the Americas which are owned and operated by some of the world’s largest international mining conglomerates.

Along with other H2 Tek Installations, these innovative technologies will be installed in open pit mines on various equipment, including Caterpillar 793 & 777 Haul Trucks and a large 4.5MW diesel generator with a CAT280-16 engine.

Global mining companies recognize the immediate imperatives of utilizing commercially and readily available technologies to reduce their Carbon Footprint and welcome and embrace dynaCERT’s patented 4C and 6C HydraGEN™ Technology which is particularly suited to the Mining, Construction and Oil & Gas industries.

In 2021 and 2022, dynaCERT’s 4C and 6C HydraGEN™ Technology has been redesigned to adapt to the rigourous requirements of the harsh environments of open pit mining operations which are commonly located at high altitudes and inclement conditions in remote areas throughout the globe.

David Van Klaveren, Vice President of Global Sales of H2 Tek, stated, “Our national and multinational customers appreciate the significant promise of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ technology and look forward to advancing progress for their ESG priorities through its successful implementation.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “I am very pleased to now deploy our proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology with global mining companies operating under harsh conditions. Our proprietary and patented HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption in internal combustion engines and reduce Carbon and NOx emissions, so important to providing a global solution to reduce pollution. Progressive mining companies are the trailblazers that fight a noble battle against air pollution. dynaCERT warmly congratulates H2 Tek, its international partners, and our mining friends operating globally which initiate many of the products of our supply chains to eventually meet our daily needs.”

About H2 Tek

H2 Tek LP is focused exclusively on selling and servicing dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology. H2 Tek markets to mining, diesel power generation, on-road applications and off-road applications. Together with its international partners, H2 Tek currently has market reach in more than eleven countries.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

