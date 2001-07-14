Evercore ISI to Host Inaugural Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, June 14-15, 2022

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its inaugural Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York on June 14th and 15th, 2022.

The Summit will provide an engaging forum to discuss and better understand the energy transition and the move towards a more sustainable and circular economy. The in-person event is one of the industry’s only stand-alone clean energy conferences and will feature numerous fireside chats with c-level company executives and key industry leaders at clean energy companies, both public and private.

Sustainability-related issues are integral to Evercore ISI’s fundamental research, analysis and advice with leading researchers focused on the direction of the energy transition.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, “We are proud to have some of the world’s leading researchers at Evercore focused on the direction of the energy transition, who fully understand the potential impacts of clean energy and transition technologies on global markets. Our research team is excited to host this inaugural summit and bring together leaders in the clean energy transition as they discuss and shape the evolving energy landscape.”

James West, Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director, Sustainable Technologies & Clean Energy, added, “We believe the energy transition will possibly be the largest mustering of capital in generations. We recognize the powerful confluence of lower costs for renewables, the desire to electrify and decarbonize all industry verticals, and we are seeing major policy advancements driving a multi-decade investment theme similar to the recent digitalization of industries. We look forward to discussing those topics and more at the Summit.”

ESG-related issues also play an important role in Evercore’s strategic advisory and capital markets advisory services, and in 2020, Evercore established the Sustainable Energy & Technology (SET) Team. The SET Team consists of senior bankers with a wide range of sector expertise responsible for the coordination of the Firm’s energy transition strategy and client services. Evercore continues to be a leader in this growing space, providing advisory and capital raising services on some of the most significant energy transition transactions across the world.

John Weinberg, Chairman and CEO, said, “An important part of our firm’s growth strategy is expanding the breadth and depth of our advice to include sustainable energy clients as well as clients who are developing technologies that support the energy transition. It is our hope that the inaugural Summit will become the premier, annual event which engages investors and individuals driving the vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

The keynote speakers will be Hans Kobler, Founder and Managing Partner of Energy Impact Partners, and Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Real Assets at BlackRock. Other speakers will include:

AES Clean Energy, Leonardo Moreno, President

Leonardo Moreno, President Ameresco, Doran Hole, EVP and CFO

Doran Hole, EVP and CFO Aspen Aerogels, Ricardo Rodriguez, CFO

Ricardo Rodriguez, CFO Chargepoint Holdings, Inc., Rex Jackson, CFO

Rex Jackson, CFO Chart Industries, Jill Evanko, CEO and President

Jill Evanko, CEO and President Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Andrew Littlefair, President and CEO

Andrew Littlefair, President and CEO Darling Ingredients, Randall Stuewe, Chairman and CEO

Randall Stuewe, Chairman and CEO EVgo, Olga Shevorenkova, CFO

Olga Shevorenkova, CFO Fluence Energy, Inc., Seyed Madaeni, SVP and Chief Digital Officer

Seyed Madaeni, SVP and Chief Digital Officer Generate, Andrew Hughes, Principal, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Andrew Hughes, Principal, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Green Plains, Inc., Todd Becker, President and CEO

Todd Becker, President and CEO Lithium Americas Corp., Jonathan Evans, President and CEO

Jonathan Evans, President and CEO Livent Corp., Paul Graves, CEO

Paul Graves, CEO Nikola Corporation, Kim Brady, CFO

Kim Brady, CFO Plug Power, Andy Marsh, CEO

Andy Marsh, CEO QuantumScape, Jagdeep Singh, Founder and CEO

Jagdeep Singh, Founder and CEO Revel, Frank Reig, Co-Founder and CEO

Frank Reig, Co-Founder and CEO Sila Nanotechnologies, Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and Co-Founder

Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and Co-Founder SunPower Corp., Peter Faricy, CEO

Peter Faricy, CEO Sunrun, Inc., Mary Powell, CEO

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact [email protected].

