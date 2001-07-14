Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Midwest+Energy+%26amp%3B+Communications (MEC) is rolling out the complete Calix+Revenue+EDGE platform to all members and subscribers across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. In doing so, MEC continues an 85-year tradition of introducing innovative, community-sustaining services to areas that would otherwise go unserved. Those services now include market-leading home network security via ProtectIQ%26reg%3B and parental controls via ExperienceIQ®. While MEC only began deploying these solutions to a subset of their subscribers in 2021, they blocked an average of 16,400 digital threats per month in the first quarter of 2022. They also celebrated a major milestone—bringing world-class broadband services to their 20,000th subscriber. With its full commitment to the services in Revenue+EDGE+Suites, MEC will bring full protection to each of these subscribers. By offering comprehensive security services throughout its communities, MEC is also growing its brand and building deep subscriber loyalty.

By embracing the full Revenue EDGE platform—including EDGE+Systems, Calix+Marketing+Cloud, (Marketing Cloud), the Command%3Cb%3EIQ%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E mobile app, and EDGE Suites—MEC has increased revenue 13 percent since the start of 2022. To sustain their growth and deliver even more value, MEC is preparing to roll out Arlo+Secure connected cameras to deliver additional peace of mind and security for subscribers’ homes. MEC’s winning formula for protecting subscribers now includes:

Bundling managed Wi-Fi with home-network security to protect 100 percent of subscribers. MEC introduced Protect IQ to add advanced network security to its managed Wi-Fi offering, along with parental controls in Experience IQ , both EDGE Suites. Using the sophisticatedinsights in Marketing Cloud in combination with the Command IQ mobile app, MEC made these new services available to 100 percent of its subscribers.

MEC introduced Protect to add advanced network security to its managed Wi-Fi offering, along with parental controls in Experience , both EDGE Suites. Using the sophisticatedinsights in Marketing Cloud in combination with the Command mobile app, MEC made these new services available to 100 percent of its subscribers. Using their mobile app to communicate the value they provide to subscribers. MEC continues to use its Command IQ mobile app as a direct communications channel with subscribers to underscore the value they deliver. Thanks to the app, MEC can push messages directly to the palm of the subscriber’s hand. MEC leverages its app to reinforce the 16,000+ network security threats they block each month from subscribers’ homes.

MEC continues to use its Command mobile app as a direct communications channel with subscribers to underscore the value they deliver. Thanks to the app, MEC can push messages directly to the palm of the subscriber’s hand. MEC leverages its app to reinforce the 16,000+ network security threats they block each month from subscribers’ homes. Adjusting their pricing model to charge for the added value they provide. Teaming with Calix Premier+Customer+Success+Services%2C MEC successfully rolled out a simple, all-inclusive, two-tier pricing model. Their security offerings, which include parental controls with Experience IQ and network-security protection with Protect IQ , are bundled into both tiers. The result is a 13 percent uptick in annual revenue and an eight percent rise in ARPU since January 2022.

Teaming with Calix Premier+Customer+Success+Services%2C MEC successfully rolled out a simple, all-inclusive, two-tier pricing model. Their security offerings, which include parental controls with Experience and network-security protection with Protect , are bundled into both tiers. The result is a 13 percent uptick in annual revenue and an eight percent rise in ARPU since January 2022. Building a comprehensive security bundle by investing in Arlo Secure connected cameras. Because MEC is now pursuing a value-based pricing strategy, they can invest in new services like Arlo Secure connected cameras. This is MEC’s next step toward fulfilling its mission to provide a fully managed home Wi-Fi experience for all subscribers. Soon subscribers will be able to manage their connected home security through MEC’s mobile app.

“Our mission is to deliver first-in-class innovations and solutions where others won’t,” said Robert Hance, president and chief executive officer of MEC. “Providing effective and affordable home security is just the latest example. Our focus is on continuously elevating the subscriber experience, and our team is thrilled to celebrate the milestone of 20,000 subscribers served. This achievement underscores that we’re successfully offering the valuable services subscribers want and need today. We’re pleased to work with Calix to make our goals a reality. As a partner, Calix enables us to innovate, accelerate our growth, and deliver cutting-edge solutions that make a positive difference in the lives of our community members. We’ll proudly serve our communities and find new ways to deliver value—today, tomorrow, and for decades to come.”

"We’re excited to continue to work with Calix and drive our business transformation,” said Candy Riem, vice president of marketing and customer solutions at MEC. “From the moment we engaged with Calix to launch managed and secure Wi-Fi up until today as we prepare to go to market with even more new services, they have provided us with the technology, insights, and guidance we needed to enhance our value proposition and offer more value throughout our communities.”

“Like many of our customers, MEC was founded as a cooperative to introduce electricity to communities that would otherwise go completely unserved,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Over the decades, MEC has expanded that commitment by providing vital new services including heat and broadband. MEC is advancing that mission today by delivering more than essential broadband connectivity. By delivering these powerful new services they will enhance the lives of every member and subscriber and help sustain and secure the economic vitality of its communities. By embracing the power of the Revenue EDGE platform and putting GigaSpire BLAST systems in every home, they’re blocking more than 16,000 digital threats a month with ProtectIQ today. I have no doubt that number will expand dramatically in the future. MEC’s strategy is not just generating additional revenue. It's helping to secure the well-being of their subscribers. We are proud to be their partner.”

Learn more about how BSPs are bringing critical security services to their communities by leveraging the power of the Revenue+EDGE+platform.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue create more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005133/en/