Tunable Mux/DeMux Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Enable Routing at 20Gbps DisplayPort Data Rates

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced two new multiplexer/demultiplexer (Mux/DeMux) linear ReDrivers™, supporting the 20Gbps DisplayPort™ ultra-high bit rate (UHBR20) transmission mode. The two devices are the industry’s first ReDrivers to address DisplayPort up to such high data rates.

The DIODES™ PI3DPX20021 is a 2-to-1, 4-lane Mux device, while the DIODES™ PI3DPX20012 is a 1-to-2, 4-lane DeMux device. Used on the graphic processing unit (GPU) outputs, the ReDrivers meet the growing need to share high-end graphics from one display source to one of two outputs, or the sharing of two display inputs on one display. They will be utilized in applications such as mobile workstations, gaming notebooks, display monitors, computing peripherals, wireless display adapters, industrial PCs, docking hardware, and KVM switches.

These two ReDrivers support 8 equalizer adjustment settings, plus 4 setting adjustments of the output flat gain and output swing to achieve better signal integrity tuning. Channel loss can be compensated for and inter-symbol interference (ISI) jitter removed, resulting in extended channel reach.

The typical input-to-output latency of the PI3DPX20021 and PI3DPX20012 is just 0.5ns. Both these devices are protocol-agnostic and transparent to link training. An input signal detection function allows them to be automatically placed into power-saving mode when their inputs become idle.

The new ReDrivers from Diodes are supplied in 32-pin TQFN packages with 3mm x 6mm dimensions, enabling them to be implemented in compact system designs. They are capable of operating across a -40°C to 85°C industrial temperature range.

The PI3DPX20021 and PI3DPX20012 are available at $2.94 in 5000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

