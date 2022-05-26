ReWalk Robotics Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Shareholders

Highlights the Company’s Recent Progress and Momentum Towards Value-Enhancing Commercialization and Reimbursement

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced that it has filed its revised preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with this filing, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) issued the below letter to shareholders.

May 26, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your investment in ReWalk Robotics and your confidence in our life-changing technologies. We are writing to you because this year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be especially important, as we are closing in on achieving critical milestones to pave the way for broader patient access to our solutions, which we believe will enhance value creation.

Your Board and management team are working hard to continue to create value by pursuing increased access to wearable robotic exoskeletons through expanded reimbursement coverage in the U.S. and Germany. These efforts are catalysts for achieving sustainable growth stemming from our years of thoughtful investment in research, development and innovation. In our view, ReWalk is at an exciting inflection point on the road to broad commercialization.

Our core strategy involves the following:

Adding systemic coverage and reimbursement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (“CMS”) and other payers to improve lives and create pathways for individuals to benefit from our technologies





Making meaningful progress on key long-term initiatives, including developing the infrastructure for claims processing post payer approvals and to improve Veterans Affairs (“VA”) support post-COVID





Advancing technical developments that expand our addressable markets and allow more effective penetration under existing coverage programs





Expanding the Company product portfolio to achieve faster growth on the path to profitability

Below we outline in further detail the exciting progress to date and our plans for the future.

THE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE OVERSEEN TANGIBLE PROGRESS AGAINST PREVIOUSLY SET GOALS

Your Board and management team have been focused on creating a meaningful and sustainable market for the personal use of robotic technologies to change patients’ lives. We have made tangible progress, including the following:

Achieved 36% YOY revenue growth in 2021 compared to 2020, as a result of our expanded sales team, increasing market access and successfully building on our contracts





Built foundational clinical data and infrastructure that allowed us to obtain CMS Exoskeleton code issuance and progress on coverage





Prioritized working with individual patient cases to establish a more efficient claims processing system in order to facilitate smooth processing of cases





Obtained expanded Exoskeleton reimbursement coverage in Germany with two additional supply agreements





Added a contract with Rebotics Technology in the U.K. in order to provide the full infrastructure needed to support expansion in the U.K.





Continued to drive improvements to our ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton in preparation for two different FDA submissions anticipated in 2022. These design advances expand upon our position as the most used personal exoskeleton in the world and will improve functionality and usability to further increase adoption of the ReWalk Exoskeleton





Achieved FDA breakthrough status for two R&D products that qualified for CMS coverage under the prior Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology guidelines, and we are providing legislative support by working with the Medical Device Manufacturers Association for the Transitional Coverage of Emerging Technologies coverage proposals that are intended to modify and improve the prior proposal





Launched National Health Service pilot and made meaningful progress on our U.S. national pilot initiative for our ReStore stroke product in the U.K. and U.S.





Maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt, to support the achievement of our goals

WE HAVE STRONG MOMENTUM HEADING INTO THE SECOND HALF OF 2022 AND ARE APPROACHING CRITICAL MILESTONES THAT REQUIRE OUR FULL BOARD’S EXPERTISE AND KNOWLEDGE

Several pivotal milestones lay ahead in the remainder of this year, and collectively we are laser-focused on leveraging the value-enhancing potential of these developments by:

Building on the CMS code that was achieved by defining the benefit category – with the positive development that we have been included in the June 8 th first biannual Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) session; in parallel, we will begin to submit the first Medicare cases as part of the pricing and supply process in the remainder of this year





first biannual Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) session; in parallel, we will begin to submit the first Medicare cases as part of the pricing and supply process in the remainder of this year Anticipating the issuance of a German Federal Social Court ruling that would clarify the reimbursement structure for exoskeletons and help to establish them as a standard of care. This would enable the expansion of additional supply contracts





Looking to achieve YOY revenue growth with the VA reopening post COVID-19 pandemic, German expansion and the initiation of cases with CMS





Focusing on new business development with the potential addition of one or more commercial product lines designed to leverage our current sales pathways and shorten the timeline to profitability

WE ARE COMMITTED TO ENSURING OUR BOARD IS CONTINUALLY REFRESHED WITH THE RIGHT MIX OF SKILL SETS AND EXPERIENCE TO OVERSEE VALUE CREATION

We believe we have a strong Board with the necessary mix of essential skills and relevant experience to help drive our efforts to achieve broader reimbursement for, and commercialization of, our life-changing technologies.

As a Board, we are focused on refreshment and evaluating on an ongoing basis whether we have the right skill sets to maximize value at all levels. Our commitment to Board refreshment is something we take very seriously:

Last month, we appointed Joseph Turk, Jr., a seasoned medical device professional with extensive experience in medical device commercialization, to the Board





Prior to that, in October 2020, we appointed Randel Richner to the Board. Ms. Richner is a healthcare policy and reimbursement expert with over 30 years of experience bringing health economics and reimbursement strategic services to the healthcare industry





Both Mr. Turk and Ms. Randel bring essential skill sets in reimbursement and post-CMS reimbursement, which is what we believe ReWalk needs at this critical point

Unfortunately, Creative Value Capital Limited Partnership (“CVC”), which claims to hold approximately 3% of ReWalk’s outstanding shares, has submitted a notice of its intent to nominate candidates for election to the Board and submit two additional proposals for consideration at the Annual Meeting.

We believe that all three of our candidates up for election at the Annual Meeting – CEO Larry Jasinski, Dr. John William Poduska and Randel Richner – are critical to sustaining momentum with reimbursement and technology development. Their experience and specific roles in these areas are essential to our success. CVC has provided limited information about its nominees and has not articulated why they should be elected to the Board. We strongly recommend that shareholders do not vote for any of CVC’s nominees.

Additionally, among CVC’s proposals is the removal of three of our sitting directors: Chairman Jeff Dykan, Yohanan Engelhardt and Yasushi Ichiki – all of whom bring integral and unique skill sets and experience to the Board. CVC has provided no explanation as to why it believes it would be good for our Company to remove these directors from the Board, including the Chairman, and we believe such removals would be detrimental to shareholders. We therefore recommend that shareholders do not support this proposal.

Despite ongoing discussions, CVC has not made a good faith attempt to work constructively with our Board, nor has it provided us with any suggestions for improving our business or any other insight into how its nominees would enhance value for all shareholders. As a result, our Board cannot and does not endorse any of the shareholder nominees. However, we remain open to a continued dialogue in order to avoid a costly, distracting and unnecessary proxy contest that threatens our trajectory.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Jeff Dykan, Chairman



Arik Dan Yohann Engelhardt Yasushi Ichiki



Larry Jasinski



Dr. John William Poduska Randel Richner Joseph Turk Wayne B. Weisman

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.



