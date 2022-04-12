Splunk Ranks First in both IT Markets and Security Markets in Gartner® Market Share Report

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced it is ranked No. 1 in market share for IT Operations for Health and Performance Analysis (HPA) segment and in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) segment, worldwide in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2021 report*. In the report, Splunk has once again maintained its highest position in both IT and security operations markets.

“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, more of their critical data sources, applications and infrastructure are in the cloud or hybrid cloud so it is more important than ever to understand if they are secure, performing well, and where there are opportunities for improvements in order to deliver great experiences to their customers,” said Garth Fort, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “We think Splunk’s ranking across both IT and security segments in the Gartner market share report are a testament to our continued commitment toward helping our customers with critical business initiatives and driving business growth.”

Splunk Ranks First in Gartner Market Share Report for IT Operations Management Market in HPA Segment

According to the Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2021 report, Splunk is ranked No. 1 with 8.19% market share growing 19.32% year over year. This is the third year in a row Splunk ranked No. 1. Gartner estimates that the entire IT Operations HPA market grew 13.7% year-over-year to $15.16 billion in 2021. This year, Gartner combined several categories for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, AIOps, IT infrastructure monitoring and other monitoring tools under this HPA category.

Splunk Observability includes Splunk+Observability+Cloud, Splunk+Cloud+Platform and Splunk+Enterprise.

Splunk Ranks First in Gartner Market Share Report for Security Information and Event Management

This year’s Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021 report places Splunk as No. 1 in the SIEM market with 30.25% market share. This is the fourth year in a row Splunk was named the leader in this segment. Gartner estimates that the entire security market grew 23% year-over-year to $60 billion in 2021, with the SIEM market consisting of $4.1 billion.

Splunk Security includes Splunk+Enterprise+Security, Splunk+SOAR, Splunk+Cloud+Platform and Splunk+Enterprise. For more information on Splunk solutions for IT, observability and security, visit the Splunk+website.

*Gartner, Inc., Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021, Neha Gupta et al, April 12, 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005774/en/