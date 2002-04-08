Roper Technologies To Present At Jefferies Software Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Jefferies Software Conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM PT. A copy of the presentation and a link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and application-specific products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.