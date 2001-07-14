System1 to Participate in BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced that the Company will be participating in the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA on June 7, 2022.

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, will participate in a panel discussion titled Adtech in a Post-IDFA World at 2:20pm PT on June 7, 2022. The panel will be moderated by Nathaniel Schindler, Director of Equity Research, BofA Securities. For more information please contact your BofA Securities representative.

