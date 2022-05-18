Identiv Announces Innovative Collaboration with Wiliot on First to Market Battery Assisted Pixel Cold-Chain Solution

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its innovative collaboration with Wiliot on the first to market Battery-Assisted Pixel (BAP), offered at an unmatched price point.

The exclusive business card-sized BAP is the first Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) asset management and cold chain scalable solution on the market. This will innovate the provision of pharmaceuticals and healthcare through item-level intelligence, and optimize food supply chains and retail asset management. The multi-use Pixel provides traceability, authentication, temperature, and capacitive sensing along with location and time stamp capabilities all in one.

BAP tags are BLE radio-frequency identifier (RFID) tags with an internal printed battery that works similar to an active transponder tag. The tags continuously broadcast secure sensing and ID information that any Bluetooth standard device can read with Wiliot integrated software. The battery-assisted tag can operate even when ambient RF levels are low, unlike a passive tag. Tags can also be placed on food packaging, crates, or other consumer items during transport to ensure the temperature stays within predetermined parameters for safe transit.

"The collaboration with Identiv brings intelligent automation to use cases that couldn't be addressed before," said Tal Tamir, CEO, Wiliot. "It creates new highly efficient options for applications like retail asset management, tracking disposable signage, and in-store assets owned by CPG companies, where harvestable radio waves may not always be available for battery-free solutions, and the price point of traditional battery powered tags is too high."

Wiliot's main offering, Battery-Free IoT Pixels, are postage-stamp-sized, passive, lower-cost tags that communicate securely over BLE and harvest their energy from Bluetooth and RFID frequencies. They are not limited by battery life. The tags attach to any product or packaging to sense a range of physical and environmental data fed into the Wiliot Cloud, where machine learning algorithms translate data into actionable insights for businesses across a range of industries. The Wiliot Cloud also ensures data remains secure, private, and authentic. The new BAPs leverage the same standard BLE communications and Wiliot Cloud identity and sensing services, but operate in environments without the available radio energy required for battery-free.

"Teaming up with Wiliot allows us to provide a first-of-its-kind BAP product with less dependency on infrastructure. This dramatically reduces the complexity of tagging items. Due to recent investments in our operational capabilities, Identiv can offer a highly appealing price point between $1 to 2 dollars," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv.

The Wiliot Battery-Assisted Pixel is available for qualified pilot customers directly from Identiv and will use the same Wiliot Cloud services to manage scale, privacy, and sensing. For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio , call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected] .

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, used, reused, and recycled.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE". For more information, visit identiv.com .

