Generac Grid Services, PosiGen Announce a First-of-its-Kind Program to Expand Access to Clean Energy for Low- to Moderate- Income Residents

Initiative aimed at enhancing grid stability and helping to advance a cleaner energy future

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, and PosiGen, a leading residential solar, energy efficiency, and energy education provider for low- to moderate-income residents, today announced they will expand access to clean energy storage through a new program that offers state-of-the-art battery backup and load-management systems to residents. The program, believed to be a first of its kind in the nation, will also provide power back to the electrical grid, helping to increase grid stability, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Through the program, which will be facilitated by Generac Grid Services, PosiGen's solar customers in Connecticut will be able to obtain a Generac PWRcell battery and Generac PWRmanager load management system to pair with existing solar panels, to provide power to customers' homes when the grid goes down. Additionally, when tied to the grid and not providing backup power to the home, the PWRcell battery can be configured to provide up to 18kWh of usable energy back to the grid to help manage peak demand. Generac Grid Services will manage and optimize each battery's contribution to the grid, using its Concerto™ distributed energy resource control platform.

"Over the last few years, PosiGen has served thousands of low- and moderate-income homeowners in Connecticut, providing rooftop solar and energy efficiency measures to help them save money and upgrade the comfort and efficiency of their homes," said Tom Neyhart, CEO of PosiGen. "But resiliency via battery backup has historically been out of reach. Now, in partnership with Generac, we can deliver a truly holistic package that will support this traditionally underserved population when weather events disrupt the grid, while also delivering tremendous ongoing value to the grid as a whole."

Generac Grid Services and PosiGen intend to replicate the program across the country where there are favorable incentive structures and a strong interest in helping low- to moderate-income customers gain power resiliency.

"This is an exciting new model that brings all the right players together to provide an outstanding experience for customers of modest means," said Bud Vos, president of Generac Grid Services. "Our goal is that many more people in our region will experience the comfort and peace of mind that comes with having a resilient – and clean – source of power."

Generac Grid Services works with utilities to develop effective energy storage solution (ESS) programs that provide the incentives required to support this unique offer, potentially including both including upfront and performance-based incentives and integration with existing programs. In this pilot, Generac will work with the Connecticut Energy Storage Solutions program, a state program that helps customers install energy storage at their home or business.

Additionally, Generac Grid Services and PosiGen will work jointly to raise customer awareness of the program. In particular, PosiGen anticipates offering this new solution to its entire installed base of customers across the state of Connecticut, with an immediate focus on those living in underserved cities and towns, while incorporating the product going forward as a recommended option for every new solar system it installs in the state.

About Generac Grid Services

Generac Grid Services is a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac Grid Services is working to change the way the world generates and uses electricity. From turnkey solar + storage solutions, to backup generators, additional distributed energy resources and virtual power plant software, Generac Grid Services is helping to accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner, more reliable power grid. Via the company's energy-balancing platform, power generation and storage products that might otherwise sit idle are now able to be dispatched and orchestrated as part of a distributed energy solution, thereby generating value for the home or business owner, while also delivering value to the energy grid.

About PosiGen

Headquartered in New Orleans, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency, and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 19,000 residential customers, over 460 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater financial autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

