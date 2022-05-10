Unisys Announces First Quarter 2022 Wins for Digital Workplace and Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a range of first-quarter 2022 contracts for its digital workplace and cloud and infrastructure solutions.

Today's contract announcements are:

A new logo contract with a global technology company that engineers consumer products and goods. Unisys will provide its entire suite of digital workplace solutions, which includes modern device management, proactive experience, seamless collaboration, intelligent workplace services and workplace as a service.

A contract with a major Latin American financial institution that was already an enterprise computing client, to provide a wide range of secure digital workplace solutions and cloud and infrastructure solutions.

A contract with a global marketing and communications company to migrate the client's largest European data center to the public cloud, supporting the client's strategy of increasing operational efficiency, security and agility.

"Clients are responding positively to our expanded and enhanced solution portfolio," said Maureen Sweeny, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Unisys. "With digital workplace, we are winning contracts with new and current clients looking to transform their employees' experience through technology. With cloud and infrastructure, clients choose Unisys to not just help them move to a multi-cloud environment at scale but to help them fully leverage the benefits of the cloud ecosystem."

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

