RETRANSMISSION: Perisson Issues Status Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Perisson Petroleum Corp. (the "Corporation") ( TSXV:POG, Financial) would like to update its shareholders on the status of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

Perisson's shareholders need to be aware that even though the Corporation's Annual Filings are overdue, the Corporation is still alive and well. Perisson operates an oil field near Wainwright, Alberta, reactivated in July 2021 and also has holdings in Alberta's Twining area. Perisson has bid aggressively on large oil and gas asset packages ranging in value from $50 million to $100 million dollars. The Corporation has engaged a financing group out of New York to assist with acquisition funding, and combined with a private investment group, Perisson is confident that it will close on one of these deals soon.

Perisson's common shares currently have a trading halt as we wait for our auditor to conclude the year-end 2020 audit. The Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB") selected Perisson's accounting firm, a medium-sized firm in Vancouver, B.C., for review. One of the files chosen by CPAB for a review was Perisson's 2019 filing. The primary reason for the delay of the 2020 audit results from the audit firm's requirement for the CPAB review work to be closed before completing its 2020 audit of Perisson.

The CPAB review process took much longer than expected, with the final sign-off only received in February 2022. No financial statement changes were required as a result of the CPAB review. Contributing factors to the slow CPAB process were staff turnover at the audit firm, combined with a busier than typical audit season. Let's not forget the B.C. floods in the fall and the effect of COVID lockdowns, all of which caused challenges for everyone involved.

Now that the CPAB review is over, the near-term challenge is to have Perisson's 2020 audit scheduled for completion. The auditor informed Perisson a couple of months ago that since the CPAB process concluded during their busy audit season to expect a late May or early June schedule. They have recently confirmed a start in early June. We anticipate less than a week to conclude the audit and file.

When Perisson's Annual Filings are up to date, we can request the cease trade order to be lifted and we expect trading will resume sometime during the summer.

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "POG." The Corporation has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.

