SSB Bancorp, Inc Reports Unaudited Financial Results For the Four Months Ended April 30, 2022

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSB Bancorp, Inc (OTC: SSBP – news) (the "Company"), the holding company for SSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the Company's unaudited, consolidated results of operations for the four months ended April 30, 2022.

Total assets increased $9.6 million to $244.5 million at April 30, 2022, from $234.9 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in assets was due to an increase in deposits of $13.6 million. Net loans decreased over the same period due to the payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $5.6 million.

Net earnings for the four months ended April 30, 2022, was $422,000 or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, compared to net earnings of $253,000 or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable four months of the prior year.

Total interest and fee income increased by $249,000, or 8.57%, when comparing the results of the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021. This is mainly due to the increase in average net loans to $195.4 million from $179.7 million when comparing the two periods.

Interest expense decreased $201,000, or 22.6%, to $689,000 in the four months ended April 30, 2022, from $890,000 in the four months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is due to lower costs of deposits and borrowings due to market interest rates. The volume of deposits increased by $12.9 million when comparing the two periods, while interest expense from deposits dropped by $135,000, or 20.0%.

Noninterest income has dropped by $96,000, or 22.2% to $337,000 from $433,000 when comparing the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021. With the rise in market interest rates, mortgage loan production has decreased, and has resulted in a decrease in gain on sale of loans of $195,000 when comparing the two periods. Offsetting this decrease is the increase in payment processing sponsorship fees of $71,000 when comparing the two periods.

Noninterest expense increased by $83,000, or 4.0% to $2.1 million. This was mainly due to the increase in data processing expense of $49,000 due to an increase in payment network activity when comparing the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



SSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary









Consolidated Financial Highlights









(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





































For the four months ended April 30,













2022

2021









Operating Data:



















Total interest and dividend income $ 3,150

$ 2,901





Total interest expense

689



890





Net interest income

2,461



2,011









Net Provision for loan losses

107



62









Adoption of ASU 2016-13

(7)



-









Net interest income after provision for

2,361



1,949











loan losses



















Total noninterest income

336



433









Total noninterest expense

2,147



2,064









Earnings before income taxes

550



318









Income taxes

128



65

































Net earnings $ 422

$ 253

































Per Share Data:



















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.20

$ 0.12









Earnings per share, diluted

0.20



0.12









Dividends per share

-



-









Weighted average shares - basic

2,139,932



2,182,924









Weighted average shares - diluted

2,150,041



2,195,712





























































At April 30,

At December 31,













2022

2021









Financial Condition Data:



















Total assets $ 244,516

$ 234,943









Cash and cash equivalents

29,621



15,920









Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost

5,091



4,982









Loans receivable, net

192,095



196,598









Deposits

196,511



182,913









Federal Home Loan Bank advances

19,250



19,250









Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances

4,370



8,627









Total stockholders' equity

23,420



23,160









