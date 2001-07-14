USA TODAY NETWORK and Gannett Foundation Launch 2022 A Community Thrives Program

The USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI), and the Gannett+Foundation today announced the 2022 A+Community+Thrives program, a $2 million dollar initiative. The program supports community-building initiatives across the country, with a focus on historically under-served individuals and groups and awards grants to worthy causes and organizations aiming to improve their communities.

A Community Thrives combines crowdfunding and grants offering non-profits the opportunity to promote their ideas and missions on a national platform by leveraging Gannett’s local media brands across the USA TODAY NETWORK, including USA TODAY to drive further awareness and support.

“We are excited to announce the sixth year of A Community Thrives, a program that empowers and uplifts our communities,” said Michael Reed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Gannett Foundation. “The Gannett Foundation is proud to be able to elevate important non-profit organizations supporting their impactful, innovative ideas through this program.”

Non-profit organizations may apply to the 2022 A Community Thrives program June 1 through June 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Organizations that meet the program’s fundraising minimum through crowdfunding efforts will be eligible for 16 National Project Grants, ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

Other grants include Local Operating Grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett markets and Incentive Grants for groups that raise the most funds or activate the most unique donors. During the fundraising phase of the program, organizations can compete in four challenges for Bonus Grants, which are awarded based on specific criteria outlined in the program's rules and available at [email protected].

“A Community Thrives offers not only grants, but opportunities for non-profits to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with Gannett’s USA TODAY NETWORK community,” said Sue Madden, Director of the Gannett Foundation. “In addition, participation in the program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants about how the program has accelerated development at their organizations.”

Since its inception in 2017, A Community Thrives has distributed over $17 million from grants and donations and supported 500 organizations across the country. Last year, the program awarded more than $5.4 million to participating non-profits, including $2.3 million in grants and $3.1 million raised by the program’s crowdfunding effort with MightyCause%26rsquo%3Bs platform.

The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through August 12, and grant recipients will be announced on October 5. The program will award grants based on the proposed projects' viability, sustainability, community need and service to historically disadvantaged groups.

Organizations may submit applications on the 2022+A+Community+Thrives+website.

ABOUT A COMMUNITY THRIVES

A+Community+Thrives is a grant making and crowdfunding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK. The initiative is part of the Gannett Foundation and supports nonprofit organizations with projects focused on community building. Since 2017, the program has helped to distribute more than $17.6 million from donations and grants across the nation.

ABOUT THE GANNETT FOUNDATION

The+Gannett+Foundation supports communities across the country and invests in community-building initiatives that positively impact the neighborhoods we share. In addition, the Foundation supports the development of diversity in the journalism field, invests in issues important to our employees, and provides opportunities and a national platform for consumers to raise ideas and community solutions to support services for historically underserved groups. We are one community with our consumers, business partners, and employees, building a better tomorrow together.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 230 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 158 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005340/en/