Wipro Adopts RISE with SAP, Sharpens Focus on Cloud Adoption as Means of Transformation for Customers

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has selected RISE with SAP S/4HANA® private edition, as the next step to drive innovation across its business operations.

The selection of the RISE with SAP solution underscores Wipro’s commitment to digital transformation under the company’s ambitious growth agenda. The move will simplify Wipro’s processes and consolidate them into a unified platform. The platform’s scalability, stability and enhanced automation will enable streamlined operations and reduced total cost of ownership.

Further, as a global strategic SAP partner, Wipro will leverage its experience with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, while using its proprietary transformation framework, Wipro eSymphony, and its US$1 billion investment in Wipro+FullStride+Cloud+Services to help its customers become more intelligent enterprises.

“We are continuing to invest in scalable internal systems that drive productivity, agility, and efficiency, both for our company and our clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Our decision to adopt RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the latest example of our focus on process simplification. This will also greatly enhance our expertise in SAP software implementations, allowing us to accelerate our clients’ transformation journeys substantially.”

“RISE with SAP is attracting companies of all sizes to help them transform their business while moving to the cloud,” added Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Wipro’s adoption of RISE with SAP combined with their over 25 years of SAP experience and their eSymphony transformation framework will further increase their ability to support customers on their unique transformation journey. We are looking forward to partnering with Wipro to ensure our joint customers’ continued growth powered by innovation.”

The go-to-market strategy shared between SAP and Wipro combines the best of both worlds for customers, as the combined offering guides global enterprises on the transformation through cloud adoption.

Wipro eSymphony integrates the discovery, assessment, design and orchestration of digital transformations within a single unified platform, helping clients accelerate innovation and tap into unrealized value from their investments. The platform combines a wide range of capabilities across design-thinking principles, industry-centric insights, business process intelligence and platform integrations with a cloud-first mindset. For SAP customers, Wipro eSymphony enables faster adoption of RISE with SAP – reducing total cost of ownership by up to 20% and helping them transform into an intelligent enterprise with SAP S/4HANA.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fcopyright for additional trademark information and notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005602/en/