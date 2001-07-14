E2open Positioned as a Leader with the Highest Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Report for Third Consecutive Year

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN).1

Supply chain technology leaders use the research and vendor evaluation to understand the MESCBN marketplace. For three years in a row, E2open has achieved highest and furthest overall position for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant.

“As global supply chain risks continue to escalate, cross-functional, multi-enterprise capabilities are no longer just nice to have,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “Supply chain leaders need data from outside their organization to make the right decisions, then orchestrate actions across upstream and downstream partners. E2open’s network connects brand owners to all tiers of manufacturing, logistics, and distribution partners through a single, open platform. We are honored that Gartner has again placed E2open as a Leader in this space and believe this reflects our commitment to helping clients gain the resiliency to successfully navigate today’s supply chain challenges and minimize the impact of disruptions.”

Gartner defines multi-enterprise supply chain business networks as “cohesive technology platforms that support a community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for more mature organizations, implemented to coordinate, automate and transform an organization’s extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate in for driving collaboration and enhancing competitiveness.”

“The complexities of modern supply chains require a new connected network approach, one that employs innovative technology including embedded AI across multiple functional areas, data analytics for optimized cost and risk management, and probabilistic forecasting for inventory, transportation and supply,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Multi-enterprise capabilities are essential for smarter sourcing and procurement decisions, improved forecasting, and responsive logistics. E2open’s connected platform is purpose-built to synchronize end-to-end supply chain operations across internal and external parties, efficiently deliver on customer commitments, and enable a pathway to digital transformation.”

As the largest multi-enterprise network provider, E2open is unique in that it supports all four network ecosystems: demand, supply, logistics and global trade. Decision-grade data from the extended supply chain powers a full range of AI-enabled applications to make connected decisions that reflect current market realities. Inherent collaboration within the platform creates shared value for brand owners and partners alike, fostering a healthy ecosystem to better capture growth opportunities and withstand disruptions.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks report, please visit www.e2open.com.

1Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Business Networks,” 23 May 2022, Christian Titze | Brock Johns

