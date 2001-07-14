ESAB Corporation to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2022

ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, today announced that Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2022 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY. A live presentation of this event will be available via ESAB’s website at www.esabcorporation.com under the “Investors” section. Replays will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

