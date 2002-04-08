Healthy Extracts' Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations Now Available on Walmart.com

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulations can now be purchased today on Walmart.com.



Healthy Extracts’ line of Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, naturally sourced and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.

At 500-675 milligrams per tablet, the formulations contain the highest quality and concentration of citrus bergamot available today on Walmart.com. The products will be promoted via targeted sponsor ads and the company’s digital marketing efforts.



Walmart.com adds to the company’s existing direct-to-consumer, doctor wholesale, Google Shopping and Amazon sales channels.

“As one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing online marketplaces, we expect Walmart.com to greatly elevate consumer awareness of our clinically proven natural products and drive strong incremental sales growth,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “We see the addition of Walmart.com to our growing sales channels keeping us on course for another record year of growth and market share expansion.”

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot has been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL, with no known negative side effects.

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels that puts them at risk of heart disease. In the U.S. alone, some 35 million people are prescribed statins annually, with many experiencing negative side effects.

A published clinical study demonstrated that the BPF (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) contained in Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot formulations can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

As another key market advantage, Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations contain the only citrus bergamot extracts approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

