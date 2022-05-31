Metro One Completes Transition From Legacy Software to SaaS Platform, Winning Approval To Publish Its Mobile Commerce Platform on the Shopify App Store

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has received approval to publish its mobile commerce platform on the Shopify App Store. Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing retailers with trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage their businesses.

According to Optinmonster, 50% of people exclusively use their phones for online shopping, making it crucial for retailers to optimize the mobile sales channel. Shelfy.io's mobile commerce platform utilizes a combination of mobile technology and patented user interfaces that allows retailers with large numbers of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to easily launch a commerce app, significantly increasing customer engagement, cart size, and lifetime value. Soon, retailers will be able to download and install Shelfy's mobile commerce platform from the Shopify App Store, greatly expanding the accessibility of Shelfy's platform while providing an intuitive out-of-the-box solution for small and medium-sized retailers. Going forward, Shelfy will work closely with a selected group of retailers using Shopify as their commerce platform, following which the platform will be made open to all Shopify users, enabling the company to scale.

This integration with Shopify is Metro One's first product launch following the company's 2021 acquisition of certain assets of Royal App Ltd. out of insolvency proceedings, transitioning the company from a project-based software company to a Software as a Service company (SaaS). Ami Bukris, Shelfy CEO said, "After our decision to pivot and transform Shelfy into a state-of-the-art SaaS product platform, I can finally say - we have succeeded in this significant milestone. We are pleased to offer our clients a solution that will meet the ever-changing world of m-commerce."

Shelfy's VP of Product Development, Dima Nechaevsky, commented, "We are very excited to launch our SaaS product on Shopify, one of the world's leading e-commerce platforms. Our uniquely designed mobile experience provides users access to a series of interesting and highly functional features, and enables retailers to easily increase performance on the mobile sales channel."



According to the company's roadmap, Metro One's next planned product launch on WooCommerce is scheduled for the near future, providing yet another avenue for small to medium retailers to access our mobile commerce platform and add mobile as a new digital sales channel. For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

Metro One is the parent company of Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

