VodafoneZiggo Selects Amdocs to Deliver Unified Customer Experience in Digital Transformation Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo to deliver a wide-ranging transformation that unlocks new growth potential for the Dutch telecoms operator.



Under this transformation, based on the Amdocs Commerce and Care suite, VodafoneZiggo’s fixed line and mobile customers will experience a unified user journey across all lines of business. The project will prioritize self-service enablement and ensure shorter average handling times. Operationally, VodafoneZiggo will benefit from reduced time to market, along with cost savings.

“We at VodafoneZiggo want to give our customers the best possible experience, therefore we are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Amdocs for the benefit of our customers in this transformation project,” said Emil Verheijen, Program Director B2C Business Transformation at VodafoneZiggo. “Simplifying our business support systems (BSS) landscape before the end of 2023 to enable future growth is a priority, and will enable us to realize technical and operational simplification in order to unlock new potential for our business and our customers.”

“We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with VodafoneZiggo and supporting its strategic objectives,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “This project will enable the company to quickly achieve transformational business outcomes, ensuring operational improvements and a unified customer experience across all lines of business.”

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

