ClimateRock Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants Commencing June 2, 2022

United Kingdom, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateRock (NASDAQ: CLRCU) (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman, Charles Ratelband V and CEO, Per Regnarsson, announced today that commencing on June 2, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 7,875,000 units completed on May 2, 2022 may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares”), rights, and warrants included in the units. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A Ordinary Shares, rights, and warrants will be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “CLRC,” “CLRCR” and “CLRCW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CLRCU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A Ordinary Shares, rights, and warrants.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in any industry or geographic location, but intends to focus on acquiring a target within the sustainable energy industry in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, including climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, clean technologies.

