Endless Adventure Coast to Coast: Polaris Adventures Select Membership Program Expands Nationwide

In its continued quest to make the outdoors more accessible to all, Polaris+Adventures, the experience business of global powersports leader Polaris+Inc. (NYSE: PII), announces the national expansion of its monthly membership program, Polaris+Adventures+Select. Members now have open access to get outside and explore their own cities or bucket list destinations across the country in a new way: exploring the outdoors off-roading, touring the city in an open-aired Slingshot®, or even cruising the open waters by pontoon.

With the ability to have vehicles reserved for pickup or booked at a Polaris+Adventures+Outfitter, the Select+membership+program offers exceptional value, flexibility and service.

“Since launching Polaris Adventures Select early last year, 90 percent of our members are new to the powersports industry,” said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris. “We’re thrilled to expand the program and make it available to all types of riders and believe it could be one of the biggest levers, if not the biggest, to new customer growth. By eliminating the barriers that come with ownership as well as offering the ultimate breadth of riding options, members have the flexibility to ride whichever vehicle best meets their needs whenever and wherever.”

Over the last two years, more and more people have turned to the outdoors for fun and recreation, and a growing number of consumers have been discovering how powersports provides a new and unique way to discover the outdoors. This membership+program makes it easy to get outside by including all you need to get out and ride. With access to nearly 200 Outfitter locations across the United States, riders can use their membership wherever their travels take them.

Select is easy to join and starts at $149/month. Members acquire credits to be redeemed for access to Polaris ATVs, Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and GENERAL™ off-road vehicles, Slingshot open-air roadsters, Indian Motorcycle®, snowmobiles and boats (in limited markets*).

Interested riders can reserve their membership by visiting poladv.com%2Fmembership.

About Polaris Adventures: Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitters to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. Creating safe, memorable, year-round adventures for all skill levels, Polaris Adventures offers worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit adventures.polaris.com to learn more.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with an aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

*Not all vehicles are available at every Outfitter location. Check with local Outfitters to confirm availability. Marine only available in Arizona and Minnesota currently with future plans to expand.

