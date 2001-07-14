iQ Academy Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2022 With Well- Deserved Commencement Ceremony

After two years of questions and distractions, the students of iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls) serving K-12 students statewide are looking forward to getting on with their lives.

iQMN will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 3rd, at 7 PM.

“I’m excited to recognize the hard work of all of our graduating students,” said Theresa Gallagher, iQ Academy Minnesota Head of School. “All of the graduates have demonstrated their dedication to reach this point. I am thrilled to see our students continue to excel in their next journey.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 – which includes more than 63 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Minnesota State University Moorhead, Minnesota State University, St. Cloud State, Anoka Ramsey Community College, and University of Minnesota- Morris.

iQ Academy Minnesota students in grades K-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. Teachers at iQMN interact with students via phone, email, web-based classrooms, and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation. And IQ Academy Minnesota tested well this year improving in ELA & Math proficiency during the pandemic where the state declined.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

iQ Academy Minnesota is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: iQ Academy Minnesota 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 3rd, @7PM CST.

WHERE: Fergus Falls Hall School: 601 Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Theresa Gallagher at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected]

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public-school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about iQMN, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005001/en/