FOX Business Network Marks Second Consecutive Month as the Leader in Business News Topping CNBC

FOX Business Network (FBN) ended the month of May as the leader in business news, once again topping CNBC in business day viewers for the second consecutive month, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network alsoclosed out May with double digit year-over-year growth across business day, market hours, total day and primetime, delivering its highest rated month in business day since November 2020.

As markets continued to react to the uncertainties surrounding surging inflation, an increase in oil prices and interest rate hikes, FBN led business news programming with 227,000 total viewers across business day, topping CNBC (225,000 P2+) for the second consecutive month. The network’s total day viewership averaged 136,000 viewers, up 21% year-over-year, while the critical market hours grew by 24% (217,000 P2+).

For the month of May, FBN’s market open and close coverage once again topped the business news rankers. Larry Kudlow’s eponymous Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) was the number one program in May among business viewers, closely followed by Stuart Varney’s market open show Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM -12 PM/ET) at number two. Averaging 313,000 total viewers, Kudlow notched its third month atop the business charts, delivering its second highest month in history with a 72% increase compared to last year. Varney & Co. scored his third straight win over CNBC’s Squawk on the Street/TechCheck with total viewers, garnering 283,000 compared to CNBC’s 233,000, a 21% advantage. Additionally, the show saw viewership increase by 22% year-over-year, marking its highest rated month since December 2020 in total viewers. Additionally, The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) anchored by Liz Claman ranked as the 10th highest-rated business news program on television and grew 39% year-over-year.

Nearly all of FBN’s programs delivered double digit gains across total viewers, both year-over-year and month-over-month. In addition to Varney & Co. and Kudlow, the network’s core business day programs including CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET), Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET) and The Claman Countdownscored all-time highs for the year. Post market programming including FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET) and Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 8 PM/ET), ended the month among the top 20 shows in business news. Leading into the market open, Maria Bartiromo’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) secured 120,000 total viewers, and in the 7 AM hour, bested CNBC’s Squawk Box for the second consecutive month.

Notably, the second season launch of FBN Prime, the network’s weekday primetime programming slate, delivered a 35% viewership increase in primetime year-over-year. How America Works (Mondays, 8 PM/ET) and American Built (Tuesdays, 8 and 8:30 PM/ET) each scored their second highest rated months ever in total viewers, while American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 and 9:30 PM/ET) drew in FBN’s highest rated Wednesday 9 PM hour since May 2021. My Dream Car! (Mondays, 8 PM/ET), which was just renewed for a second season, recorded double-digit growth in both year-over-year and month-over-month in total viewership.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of May 2022

Business Day (9:30AM-5PM/ET)

FBN: 227,000 total viewers and 22,000 A25-54

CNBC: 225,000 total viewers and 45,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9AM-4PM/ET)

FBN: 217,000 total viewers and 22,000 A25-54

CNBC: 225,000 total viewers and 46,000 A25-54

Total Day (6AM-6AM/ET)

FBN: 136,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 162,000 total viewers and 35,000 A25-54

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006065/en/