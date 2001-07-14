Elevate Named Best Place for Working Parents Three Years in a Row

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it has been recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents® three years in a row.

Elevate’s family-friendly benefits and programs are designed to help working parents balance professional and family commitments as well as attract and retain talented people to drive the business forward. Elevate is proud to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave for primary caregivers plus two additional weeks of PTO once primary caregivers return to work. Non-primary caregivers receive 4 weeks of paid parental leave. Elevate also offers flexible work hours, generous PTO, and healthcare benefits and flexible spending accounts (FSA) for employees and their dependents.

“Elevate is continuously working to ensure our benefits are market competitive and support the wellbeing of our employees. New this year, we are proud to offer an inclusive fertility and family-forming benefit that covers all paths to parenthood,” said Sharon Clarey, Chief Human Resource Officer for Elevate. “Offering benefits that support our growing, diverse workforce is an important part of our values.”

The Best Place for Working Parents designation uses an online business self-assessment to identify organizations around the country that are innovating policies that support working parents. Each question in the self-assessment ties to policies that positively impact employee attraction, retention, satisfaction and productivity. The assessment highlights only the family-friendly policies that also have research-proven benefits to businesses’ bottom line.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $10 billion in credit to more than 2.7 million consumers to date. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.elevate.com.

