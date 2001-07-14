Oshkosh Corporation Commits to Setting Science-based Targets for Emissions Reduction

Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced its commitment to set enterprise-wide science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Oshkosh has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will develop, validate and publish a science-based target within 24 months.

“We are reducing carbon emissions, protecting the planet and doing our part to build a more sustainable world,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to join a growing group of leading companies setting emissions reduction targets according to climate science.”

Oshkosh has been a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the past three years, a member of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the past four years and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years.

Oshkosh’s sustainability progress and performance is highlighted in its latest sustainability report, available here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oshkoshcorp.com.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling business to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals.

