Yields Management Group Acquires Controlling Interest in INSO

Company Provides Critical Infrastructure to Emerging Agriculture Markets

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC PINK:INSO) announced today that Tulsa, OK based Yields Management Group, Inc. has acquired the controlling interest in the Company. The Company is working with The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the State of Wyoming to officially change the name and trading symbol for the Company. The new name of the Company is Yields Management Group, Inc. Until the Company receives its new symbol, it will trade under the existing symbol INSO.

Yields Management Group's headquarters is located in Tulsa, OK. The Company's primary focus is providing products and services to emerging agriculture markets, including the fast growing legal cannabis industry. The Company is negotiating to purchase a 60,000 square foot facility in Tulsa to house the Company's headquarters and subsidiaries as the Company grows.

"Our business has grown to the point that we want to expand into new markets. We feel that having access to the public financial markets will help expedite our expansion plans," stated Aaron Lee, CEO of Yields Management Group, Inc. "We are in the process of changing the Company's business model to our business. We look forward to introducing our Company to our many new shareholders. Our immediate focus is on bringing the Company current with its filings." The Company will provide additional information and details about its business and management team in the coming days.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect" "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (finance or operating) or achievements to differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

