Tomi Lahren Joins OutKick Media as Host of New Evening Opinion Program Launching on June 20th

OutKick Media, the digital platform founded and led by Clay Travis, has tapped conservative commentator Tomi Lahren to host an evening program, announced Gary Schreier, Senior Vice President of the entity. Entitled Tomi Lahren is Fearless, the program will emanate out of OutKick’s studios in Nashville beginning June 20th. In addition, Lahren will join the FOX News Audio network as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary, starting on June 6th.

In making the announcement Schreier said, “Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup.”

Lahren added, “I am thrilled to bring my voice to OutKick and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role.”

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Her new program Tomi Lahren is Fearless will feature Lahren’s signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media. New episodes will air every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 PM/ET and will be available on demand on YouTube and social channels as well as outkick.com later this summer.

The program will also showcase Lahren’s popular “Final Thoughts” commentary, where she candidly dissects a hot topic in her no-nonsense style and joins the already powerful lineup of streaming shows produced by OutKick, including Outkick the Show with Clay Travis, Outkick 360, and Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.

Additionally, Lahren has been tapped as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary where she will offer her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment will be syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

Previously, Lahren served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz. Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network.

A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, she is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV. Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

OutKick Media is a cutting-edge national multimedia platform that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports news, sports culture, and pop culture. OutKick’s stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis.

