Labcorp Expands Access to Comprehensive Genomic Testing Through New Lung Cancer Program

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, understands the important and growing role of precision medicine and is working to ensure more people have access to targeted and personalized treatments. As part of this effort, the company is announcing a new sponsored testing program aimed at helping advanced non-small cell lung (NSCLC) cancer patients and their physicians make informed treatment and care management decisions through comprehensive genomic insights.

The new program is sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, a global health care leader dedicated to developing and delivering innovative new medicines to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients. The program will use Labcorp’s OmniSeq INSIGHTSM test, a pan-cancer, tissue-based sequencing test, to provide comprehensive genomic and immune profiling for cases that meet eligibility criteria. The program is designed to increase awareness of and provide enhanced access to more comprehensive testing options for eligible NSCLC patients in order to encompass all indicated guideline-directed genes and biomarkers.

“Comprehensive genomic and immune profiling allows for a much more extensive investigation into biomarkers that can lead to more effective treatment options, access to new clinical trials, and better patient outcomes,” said Prasanth Reddy, M.D., MPH, senior vice president and oncology head at Labcorp. “With OmniSeq INSIGHT testing, people across the country living with lung cancer may be able to receive therapies or be informed of clinical trials that otherwise may not have been available because their specific biomarkers or gene mutations were not found in a single gene test. By equipping oncologists, health care systems and pharmaceutical developers with data-driven insights we are bringing the promise of precision medicine within reach for all.”

Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) allows physicians to test for all actionable biomarkers that may be present in patients with NSCLC, rather than one or a few biomarkers that can be found using single gene testing. Comprehensive immune profiling tests for immune-related genes to provide novel, differentiating insights into the tumor microenvironment by testing for immune-related genes. These insights help identify potential immunotherapy eligibility. Test results from both genomic and immune profiling are used to help inform oncologists of the most appropriate targeted therapy for their patients.

“Comprehensive genomic profiling helps identify treatment options for patients to better inform targeted therapy selection,” said Anthony (Nino) Sireci, M.D., vice president clinical biomarker and diagnostics development, Loxo Oncology at Lilly. “Our collaboration with Labcorp in their efforts to deliver OmniSeq INSIGHT tests to more patients further demonstrates the value of precision medicine and our commitment to making a difference.”

Labcorp Oncology is committed to pioneering scientific breakthroughs that make a difference in cancer care through investments in innovative programs such as OmniSeq INSIGHT. OmniSeq INSIGHT is a pan-cancer, solid tumor test that combines two different treatment paradigms—genomic and immune profiling. The test enhances the characterization of the unique genomic biomarkers in a patient’s tumor enabling clinicians to make more informed decisions about personalized treatment approaches that can be more effective and may have fewer side effects, in addition to identifying clinical trials for which patients may be eligible.

