Precision BioSciences to Provide an Update on its Ongoing Allogeneic CAR T Programs via Hosted Virtual Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that the Company will share an update on its allogeneic CAR T programs during a company-hosted webcast and conference call on June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

"We look forward to sharing the recent developments on our CAR T programs, including the latest clinical data on our potential first-in-class allogeneic CAR T program, PBCAR0191, in patients who relapsed following CAR T treatment," said Alan List, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Precision BioSciences. “The CAR T relapse setting is a rapidly growing area with dire unmet medical need that is not adequately addressed by current treatment options.”

Company-Hosted Webcast and Conference Call Information

Precision will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET to review its ongoing allogeneic CAR T programs. The dial-in conference call numbers for domestic and international callers are (866) 996-7202 and (270) 215-9609, respectively. The conference ID number for the call is 5754683. Participants may access the live webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived webcast on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.precisionbiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005130/en/