Lilium Engages Aernnova to Design and Build the Lilium Jet's Propulsion Mounting System

MUNICH, Germany, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ( LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has selected Aernnova, a leading aerospace component manufacturer, to collaborate on the Lilium Jet's propulsion mounting system.



A propulsion mounting system or “flap”, the structure that forms the rear part of the wings and front aerofoils, is one of the Lilium Jet’s major components, producing lift by interacting with airflow from the engine. It also houses the propulsion and vectoring systems responsible for vertical and horizontal flight.

Electric jet engines integrated into the wing flaps provide advantages in payload, aerodynamic efficiency and a lower noise profile, while also providing thrust vector control to maneuver the Lilium Jet through every phase of flight.

Aernnova and Lilium will work together on the design, manufacture, and supply of the Lilium Jet’s flap structure.

Aernnova is one of the largest Tier 1 aerospace suppliers, providing aerostructure for companies such as Airbus, Boeing and Embraer. The collaboration represents a significant step towards serial production of the Lilium Jet and Lilium’s goal of making sustainable high-speed regional transportation a reality.

The Lilium Jet’s propulsion mounting system will feature a complex and unique design. The integrated system will serve multiple functions and be modular and scalable. It will utilize lightweight material such as carbon fiber-reinforced epoxy.

Yves Yemsi, Chief Operating Officer of Lilium, said: “Aernnova is an industry leader for customized design and manufacture of metallic and composite assemblies, which makes them an ideal partner. It is important to us that we collaborate with the best aerospace suppliers and leverage their expertise.”

Ricardo Chocarro, CEO of Aernnova, said: “With 28 years of expertise in developing and creating aircraft structures, we are proud to be contributing to a project as exciting and unique as the Lilium Jet. This all-electric jet has the potential to change the aviation industry in a positive, sustainable way, and we are delighted to be a key partner.”

About Lilium

Lilium ( LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Aernnova

Aernnova is a leading aerostructure company specializing in the design and manufacture of composite and metallic structures for aeronautical programs. Headquartered in Spain, with over 5,000 employees and a global footprint including operations in Portugal, Brazil, México, the U.K. and the U.S., Aernnova works with world-class aerospace customers such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bell Helicopters, Sikorsky, Northrop Grumman and Space X, among others. The company is recognized by its customers for its performance and competitiveness as well as for its know-how, capacities and capabilities in engineering and manufacturing. Aernnova is fully committed to contributing to playing a leading role towards a net zero aviation industry. Technological Development and Innovation is one of Aernnova's strategic growth vectors to meet this ambitious goal.

More information about Aernnova can be found at www.aernnova.com.

