Media Alert: Qualys Unveils VMDR 2.0, New Innovations for Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response at the Qualys Security Conference in San Francisco

Live demos and discussions on risk-based vulnerability management with Qualys product experts and customer presentations from Aflac, First American Financial and others

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it is holding the Qualys Security Conference (QSC) San Francisco in tandem with RSAC on June 7-8.

At the event, Qualys will unveil significant updates to the company's Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) solution. The new enhancements redefine how enterprises manage cybersecurity risk with an unprecedented capability to prioritize and remediate at scale.

Through keynotes, live demonstrations, customer presentations, training sessions and networking, the Qualys customer community will dive into the profound impact of the digital journey and converse on best practices and case studies on risk management and security automation.

The week will feature talks from Qualys experts, customer success stories and a feature keynote at the Cloud Security Alliance CxO Trust Summit:

Qualys QSC San Francisco Featuring VMDR Live

QSCSan Francisco will be held in person at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. To view the full schedule and to register for the event, visit the website.

Highlights include:

Sumedh Thakar , President and CEO: Security Automation for the Digital Journey

Security Automation for the Digital Journey Nagi Prabhu, Chief Product Officer: Bringing the Unified Power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to Address Today's Security Challenges

Bringing the Unified Power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to Address Today's Security Challenges QSC customer presentations from First American Financial and others.

and others. VMDR LIVE: Redefining Cybersecurity Risk Management with VMDR Introducing VMDR 2.0 with TruRisk Fireside chat with Brian Penn , Aflac Join VMDR Live virtually at www.qualys.com/vmdr-live.

Redefining Cybersecurity Risk Management with VMDR Qualys Cocktail Reception: Come network with Qualys experts, customers and industry practitioners on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:00 pm PT at the Palace Hotel.

Come network with Qualys experts, customers and industry practitioners on at pm PT at the Palace Hotel. Training Sessions: On Wednesday, June 8 , Qualys will lead two training courses, including an introduction to Qualys VMDR and How to Manage and Secure Your Container Assets.

Qualys at RSAC

Attendees with RSAC credentials are welcome to join the following RSAC events to network with industry peers and learn more about Qualys:

CxO Trust Summit at RSAC : Jonathan Trull , CISO at Qualys: Measuring the Maturity of Your Cloud Security Program. June 6 , 8:30 am – 3 pm PT , RSAC – Moscone Center South, level 3

Measuring the Maturity of Your Cloud Security Program. , – , RSAC – Moscone Center South, level 3 DevOps Connect – DevSecOps @RSAC: Connect with the Qualys DevOps team to learn more about VMDR and our cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions. June 7 , 8:30 am – 4 pm PT , RSAC – Moscone Center South

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

*Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Jackie Dutton

Qualys

[email protected]

