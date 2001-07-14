Wabtec Advances Rail Network Optimization for CN with the Launch of its Precision Dispatch System

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) launched its new Precision Dispatch System today with an order from CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI). The Precision Dispatch deal marks a major step toward network automation for CN and the entire rail industry.

“CN is leading the industry in rail network optimization as the launch customer for the Precision Dispatch System,” said Nalin Jain, President of Wabtec’s Digital Electronics business. “This system is the first-of-its-kind and acts as a command-and-control system at the heart of railroad operations. CN will be able to increase capacity, improve efficiency, and safety across its more than 20,000-mile network.”

Wabtec’s Precision Dispatch System is designed to move trains safely and efficiently across the rail network in both signaled and dark territory, as well as provide full visibility of network conditions and monitor all devices in the network. Precision Dispatch analyzes data coming from all rolling stock and wayside device assets and Positive Train Control (PTC). With this information, the system provides advanced automation through end-to-end electronic delivery of mandatory directives and automatic implementation of authorities in dark territory. Precision Dispatch helps eliminate human error, reduce maintenance and operating costs, and realize safe and efficient rail operations.

“Our focus is running a safe and efficient railroad, and constantly improving our infrastructure,” said Dominique Malenfant, Chief Information and Technology Officer for CN. “The Precision Dispatch System represents an important step forward in our network optimization. This solution is designed to enable us to maximize the potential of our rail network and will protect the safety of employees.”

Wabtec expects its Precision Dispatch System to be operational at CN in late 2023. After a phased rollout, there will be a total of 37 desks in CN’s control center utilizing this advanced software. This deal marks an important milestone in Wabtec’s strategy to optimize today’s rail network, further streamline dispatch execution, and improve safety and service delivery.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at %3Cb%3Ewww.wabteccorp.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

