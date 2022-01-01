Mandiant Secures Two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

RSA Conference – Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that it has won two Global InfoSec awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Mandiant was named “Market Leader Security Company of the Year” and its guidebook, The+Defender%26rsquo%3Bs+Advantage, earned “Market Leader Cyber Security Book.”

“Mandiant embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Market Leader Security Company of the Year

Now in its 10th year, the Global InfoSec Awards program honors leaders and innovators in the field of cyber security. In being named “Market Leader Security Company of the Year,” Mandiant is recognized for its top-tier incident response services, frontline intelligence and dynamic, cutting-edge cyber defense solutions. Together, these insights result in Mandiant customers having more effective and efficient cyber security programs and being confident in their readiness to defend and respond to cyber threats.

Refusing to rest on its laurels and nearly two decades of success, Mandiant continues to work tirelessly to remain at the forefront of cyber security. Over the last year, Mandiant made a concerted effort to bring to market new offerings, advanced training resources and frontline threat intelligence and expertise to help make organizations more secure from cyber threats.

Market Leader Cyber Security Book

Recognizing the challenges organizations face in defending against today’s persistent threats, Mandiant developed The Defender’s Advantage in late 2021. Infused with insight from more than 17 years of frontline threat intelligence and industry experience, The Defender’s Advantage serves as a guide for organizations of all sizes to activate cyber defenses.

The book breaks down the six critical functions of cyber defense—intelligence, command and control, hunt, detect, respond and validate—and provides expert insight on activating each to gain an advantage in the evolving cyber security landscape. The book also includes advice on building security teams with the right people, right processes and right capabilities to hunt for threats and manage incidents, as well as expertise from leaders in the field including Mandiant Intelligence and Strategic Consulting Teams.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our commitment to delivering intelligent-led solutions and actionable resources that empower organizations to stay relentless in the fight against cyber threats,” said Vikram Ramesh, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mandiant.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

