ACI Worldwide Advances Instant, Everywhere Economy with Launch of Smart Engage – Enabling Shopping-on-the-Go While Boosting Merchant Sales

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced ACI+Smart+Engage, a unique mobile engagement platform that enables merchants worldwide to serve up their inventory of goods and services directly to consumers’ smartphones using location, voice and image recognition technology, taking shopping-on-the-go to a new level.

With ACI Smart Engage, geolocation coupled with scannable media and audio tags within TV, print and radio ads, posters, magazines, catalogues, window displays and more will enable consumers to instantly purchase items 24/7 with one click while on-the-go. Merchants can integrate the technology through their existing mobile application.

“With ACI Smart Engage, merchants can reach consumers through their smartphones no matter where they are and turn every interaction into an opportunity to sell,” said Debbie Guerra, head of merchant, ACI Worldwide. “ACI Smart Engage combines the in-store and online experience for consumers by reaching them on their smartphones through various media, including supermarket labels, restaurant menus or window displays, and driving true mCommerce sales through embedded one-click payments. With ACI Smart Engage, merchants can make ‘window shopping’ a reality!”

Merchants can add ACI Smart Engage to their existing mobile application using the Smart Engage SDK APIs. As consumers spend more time on their mobile phones, it allows merchants to proactively create a seamless connection with consumers to their brand and drive sales using ACI Smart Engage.

“Consumers are reaching for their smartphones to make informed buying decisions more than ever before. With Smart Engage, we enable merchants to reach those consumers at the right time, when they are most likely to make a purchase and then help them complete the purchase with a single click. It fosters direct engagement between merchants and their customers,” Guerra concluded.

ACI Smart Engage is part of ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online and mobile needs, and the scalability to power the purchasing experiences that consumers are looking for now and in the future.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

