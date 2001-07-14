Apartments.com Publishes May 2022 Rent Growth Report

Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth look at national multifamily rent growth trends for May 2022 backed by analyst observations.

“As we look back on the month of May, yearly rents at the market level remain well above historical averages, despite our data showing rents moderating from the record highs posted last year,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics, CoStar Group. “Furthermore, the acceleration seen in the monthly data for most markets points to a solid Spring leasing season in progress.”

SUNBELT MARKETS, FLORIDA HOLD STRONG

According to Apartments.com analysts, sunbelt markets continue to dominate the top 10 rent growth markets for the month of May. Notably, Florida holds the top five spots – Palm Beach, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Miami; and Tampa, Fla – reflecting the continued strong demand and tight market conditions across the state.

LEADING MARKETS BEGIN TO WAVER

Once leading growth markets in the sunbelt, Las Vegas and Phoenix, Ariz., have seen a dramatic slowing of growth over the past month.

In Las Vegas, year-over-year asking rents dropped from 18.5% in April to 15.0% at the end of May, a decline of 350 basis points, according to analysts. Phoenix isn’t far behind, as rents dropped 300 basis points to 12.6% over the same period.

While these once core sunbelt markets struggle, Cincinnati and Northern New Jersey both lead the increases with rents up 60 and 50 basis points, respectively.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH TELLS A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT STORY

Analysts have found that, looking sequentially, rents month-over-month showed the nation growing by 1.3%, up from 0.8% in April 2022. Additionally, the top 10 growth markets remain more dispersed compared to than in the year-over-year numbers.

At the month-over-month level, Las Vegas and the Inland Empire find themselves on the caution list for Apartments.com analysts. Historically, both markets have been among the top 10 for expanding rents in 2021, but have now experienced notable month-over-month deceleration.

According to analysts, one possibility could be a return to more traditional seasonal growth trends, in which these markets historically performed the best in the fourth and first quarters.

