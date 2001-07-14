Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE®, Demonstrates Traceability and Transparency at the Next Level

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, is featuring U TRUST® Product Certification, an enhanced supply chain certification, and REPREVE SmartDye™ technology at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show taking place June 9-11, 2022 in Denver. The company will also host visitors at its popular REPREVE mobile tour, which will serve as the company’s booth located at 50041-UL.

U TRUST Product Certification is one more way that Unifi builds trust and transparency around sustainability. From any point in the supply chain, and throughout the life of a product or fiber, Unifi can test and verify that REPREVE is present at expected content levels.

“Trust and transparency are at the core of everything we do, and we strongly believe that sustainability claims should be independently verifiable,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi. “Our U Trust Product Certification gives customers additional assurance that the products they purchase are working for the good of tomorrow.”

Unifi is also featuring its new REPREVE+SmartDye™ recycled polyester, which is designed to be dyed at lower temperatures. REPREVE SmartDye delivers energy savings of up to 30% and has a lower carbon footprint than standard polyester dyeing, all without compromising a fabric’s integrity. This product meets performance requirements for an easy drop-in replacement of conventional polyester. REPREVE SmartDye is available in both polyester staple fiber and filament fiber.

“REPREVE is the global leader in recycled fiber innovation, and we continue to develop new products such as REPREVE SmartDye to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Bev Sylvester, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Unifi.

About Unifi:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 30 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 30 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook and Instagram.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

