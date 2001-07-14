Fullstack Academy Partners with Engageli to Transform its Online Learning Experience

Engageli, a purpose-built comprehensive learning environment designed by educators to foster active, collaborative learning, and deeper peer-to-peer connections, today announced a partnership with Fullstack+Academy, one of the longest-running and most successful tech bootcamp providers in the U.S.

Over the next year, Fullstack plans to transition its bootcamp programs, including those with its 16 university partners, to the Engageli platform. These include the cybersecurity, coding, data analytics, DevOps, and product management programs, and those same classes are powered through partnerships with Caltech, Emory University, LSU, University of Illinois Chicago, Virginia Tech, and other universities. Engageli will support students across these programs to learn and build their technical skills together with their peers while also growing their professional networks.

In Fullstack’s bootcamps, learners apply new content knowledge to practice problems, code reviews, and group project work. Fullstack selected Engageli to support this collaborative work, finding the platform provided critical elements not available through other tools. With Engageli, the bootcamp provider can foster personalized, small group coaching around programming and code review to ensure active learning and real-time feedback. The platform’s ability to deliver collaborative and instructor-assisted support to synchronous and asynchronous learning environments, as well as to learners with low internet bandwidth or older machines, aligns with Fullstack’s goal of bringing engaging tech education to a wide audience.

“Partnering with Engageli significantly advances our mission to transform lives and communities through accessible and engaging tech education,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “Students in our bootcamps learn skills needed to secure well-paying, in-demand tech jobs, and Engageli’s seamless support for active, multimodal learning will ensure that we can continue to scale our course offerings while maintaining focus on the learner experience and positive engagement.”

Engageli-powered online classrooms focus on providing students with collaborative workspaces that mirror in-person classrooms. Engageli’s table model allows larger class sizes to have the same degree of student attention with the added benefit of participation measurement. Students can be placed into smaller groups of up to 10 where they can work and learn collaboratively, discuss solutions to problems, and program together in a shared environment. Instructors can “walk around” and provide feedback to each group as they would have in-person prior to COVID.

Engageli’s native engagement tools, such as quizzes and polls, provide real-time student comprehension, along with feedback mechanisms including emojis to determine if students in the class are engaged and understand the content.

“Engageli's purpose-built Comprehensive Learning Environment enables inclusive and accessible quality education at scale,” said Dan Avida, CEO of Engageli. "Fullstack’s innovative pedagogy and skilled instructors utilize Engageli to teach transformational skills obtaining meaningful student outcomes.”

While Fullstack intends to completely transition its bootcamps over the next year, it has already begun using Engageli in select course offerings, including its Grace+Hopper+Program, an immersive software engineering course for women and non-binary students, and the NY Data Analyst Training Accelerator (DATA) program, offered in partnership with NYC%26rsquo%3Bs+Tech+Talent+Pipeline.

“We are committed to and passionate about the experience students have in our programs. As our live online programming continues to evolve, it’s incredibly important to us that we’re providing an environment that sets our students up for success,” said Bryan+Kind, vice president of academics at Fullstack Academy. “The intimate and highly collaborative engagement that Engageli allows for encourages student participation and inclusive learning approaches to support diverse student needs.”

About Engageli

Engageli is advancing the higher education industry globally by improving virtual teaching and learning experiences. Its premier cloud-based, multimodal digital learning technology creates flexible, inclusive, secure environments optimized for student connections and active learning. Recognized for these innovations, Engageli was named to the 2021+HolonIQ+EdTech+200+list, highlighting the most promising education technology companies in North America, awarded Best Higher Ed Solution in EdTech Digest's EdTech+Awards+2022 ahead of 19 other finalists, and earned honorable mention in the 2021+%3Ci%3EFast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs%3C%2Fi%3E+World+Changing+Ideas+Award+program, which honors companies and initiatives that inspire better and more equitable learning. Founded in 2020 by Dan Avida, Dr. Serge Plotkin, and Dr. Daphne Koller, Co-Founder of Coursera and Insitro, Engageli has raised over $47 million in funding. To learn more, please visit www.engageli.com.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, product management, and DevOps bootcamps. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

