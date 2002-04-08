ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 2-May-22 52,220 €532.86 €27,825,782.10 3-May-22 25,130 €538.38 €13,529,544.69 4-May-22 33,918 €541.31 €18,360,006.73 5-May-22 25,994 €544.24 €14,146,984.96 6-May-22 33,143 €526.92 €17,463,666.47

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

