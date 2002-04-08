Former NASA Astronaut, Steven Swanson, Named to Xeriant's Board of Advisors

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. ( XERI) (“Xeriant” or “The Company”), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility and associated specialty chemicals and materials, announced today the appointment of Steven Swanson, former NASA astronaut, engineer, and Commander of the International Space Station (ISS), to the Company’s Board of Advisors. Over his remarkable 28-year career with the agency, Mr. Swanson has been an innovator in advancing spaceflight technologies, starting as a systems and flight engineer in the Aircraft Operations Division of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and later as an astronaut with multiple assignments in space. His most notable achievements as an astronaut are his three missions to the International Space Station (ISS), one as Commander; logging over 195 cumulative days in space; traveling over 83 million miles in orbit; and completing five spacewalks, two as lead spacewalker, totaling over 28 hours of extravehicular activity. His flights to the ISS were aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis, Space Shuttle Discovery and the Russian Soyuz rocket.



“Steve will be a tremendous asset to our team as we explore potential applications for our Retacell fire retardant in aerospace and look to acquire and develop technologies for the Advanced Air Mobility market. His experience as an astronaut, engineering background, and contacts at NASA will help move our company forward in these areas,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Steve Swanson commented, “I am pleased to be part of Xeriant’s team and excited about their current projects and vision as a company. The development of non-toxic fire-retardant chemicals, coatings and insulation materials that are effective in fluctuating atmospheric conditions could have numerous benefits in the space industry. Thermal barriers and fire-resistant materials have been critical in space vehicle design and crew apparel for decades, and this Retacell product appears to be a safer alternative for several of the applications.”

Steven Swanson’s honors include the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the NASA Space Flight Medal, the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal and the Flight Simulation Engineering Award. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics from the University of Colorado, a Master of Applied Science in Computer Systems from Florida Atlantic University, and a Doctorate in Computer Science from Texas A&M University. Mr. Swanson is currently a distinguished educator in residence at Boise State University and promotes the space sciences through events and programs around the world.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

